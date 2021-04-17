Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,205 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,067,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,779. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

