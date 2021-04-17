Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 7,518 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.46 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

