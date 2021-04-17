Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.55. 2,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,830. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $136.38 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.18.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

