Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 4.1%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares were up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $275.20 and last traded at $273.44. Approximately 6,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,369,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -126.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.08.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,590 shares of company stock worth $53,721,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

