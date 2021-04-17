CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.