Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CRARY stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

