Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
CRARY stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $7.49.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
