Credit Suisse AG Buys New Shares in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.47% of Meten EdtechX Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

NASDAQ:METX opened at $1.96 on Friday. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

