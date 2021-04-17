Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Quilter alerts:

OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Quilter has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.