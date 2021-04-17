Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Outperform

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

BILI opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.37 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bilibili by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Bilibili by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

