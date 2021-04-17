Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.60 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $1.50 to $1.60 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.26.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 40,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.