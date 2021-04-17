Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.60 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $1.50 to $1.60 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.26.

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 40,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit