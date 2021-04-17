Croda International’s (CRDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRDA. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,445.83 ($71.15).

CRDA opened at GBX 6,740 ($88.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.54. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 4,565 ($59.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,332.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,341.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total transaction of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 306 shares of company stock worth $2,022,773 and have sold 1,787 shares worth $11,508,938.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

