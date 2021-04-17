Croda International’s (CRDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRDA. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,445.83 ($71.15).

CRDA opened at GBX 6,740 ($88.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.54. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 4,565 ($59.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,332.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,341.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total transaction of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 306 shares of company stock worth $2,022,773 and have sold 1,787 shares worth $11,508,938.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

