CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.62% of CSI Compressco worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. CSI Compressco LP has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

