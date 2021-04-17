CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 128.6% in March

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CSPI stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. CSP has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

In other CSP news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $369,892.80. Also, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

