CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.37. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CSW Industrials by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.