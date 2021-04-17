CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 86.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $996,903.46 and approximately $430.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 1,316.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.33 or 0.00511215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.