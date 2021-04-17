CVA Family Office LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $78.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

