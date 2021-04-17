CVA Family Office LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 721.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.40 and a one year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

