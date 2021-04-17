Cypress Capital Group Has $847,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

NYSE:ROK opened at $264.28 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

