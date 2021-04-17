Cypress Capital Group Sells 483 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

