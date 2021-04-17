Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €97.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.71 ($89.07).

Shares of DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Tuesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of €76.85 ($90.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of €72.51 and a 200-day moving average of €59.87.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

