Dana Matzen Purchases 25,000 Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Stock

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer Dana Matzen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$15,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,340.

Shares of IGX opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

