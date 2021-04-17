Dana Matzen Purchases 25,000 Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Stock

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer Dana Matzen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$15,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,340.
Shares of IGX opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
