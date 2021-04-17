Daniel John Blondal Purchases 5,000 Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Daniel John Blondal purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,385,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,509,500.

Shares of CVE NNO opened at C$4.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.44. The company has a current ratio of 20.26, a quick ratio of 20.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$455.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$6.50.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Nano One Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

