Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $79.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

