DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.38. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

The firm has a market cap of $686.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

