Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $402.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of DE stock opened at $383.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.63 and a 200-day moving average of $293.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

