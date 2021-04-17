DEJAVE (DJV) Price Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for $2,075.53 or 0.03362193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $23,106.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00299045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.71 or 0.00728491 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,226.63 or 0.99182090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.14 or 0.00829621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.