DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 9,537 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $49.92 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

