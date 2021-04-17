DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

