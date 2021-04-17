DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

In other Slack Technologies news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $328,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,029 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,815 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WORK opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.