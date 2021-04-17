DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Glu Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLUU shares. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

