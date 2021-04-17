DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 911 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $5,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $155.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $156.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

