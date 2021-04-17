DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,595 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

