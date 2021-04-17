DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $114.04 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

