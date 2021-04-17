Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DELL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

