Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.37.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,455,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,397. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $7,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

