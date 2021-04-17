Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.37.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,455,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,397. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $7,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit