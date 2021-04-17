Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $101.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

