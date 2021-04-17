Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $101.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,140,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $7,559,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,619,197.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

