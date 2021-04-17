Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,804. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

