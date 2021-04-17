Dev Protocol Price Reaches $12.73 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $12.73 or 0.00021115 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $14.23 million and approximately $359,413.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.