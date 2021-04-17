DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Paul R. Flynn Sells 758 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
DXCM stock opened at $400.04 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.
