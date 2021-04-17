DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Paul R. Flynn Sells 758 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DXCM stock opened at $400.04 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

