Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,679 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,518,718 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $211,248,000 after buying an additional 214,551 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 582,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,752,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

