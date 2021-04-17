Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 2,229 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

