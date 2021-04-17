Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $340.96. The company had a trading volume of 930,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $203.63 and a 1 year high of $342.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.38 and its 200 day moving average is $312.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

