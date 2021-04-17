DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $250.25

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.25 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54), with a volume of 52,046 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.14. The company has a market cap of £719.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57.

In other news, insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total value of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.