Digitex (DGTX) Market Cap Reaches $20.93 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $20.93 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00065119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00023346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00727863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00087250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00032918 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

