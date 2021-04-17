Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.98% of Vonage worth $63,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $8,240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

VG opened at $13.35 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.