Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,240 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Neogen worth $59,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after buying an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,221,183.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,421.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,724 shares of company stock worth $8,481,226. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.