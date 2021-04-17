Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of HomeStreet worth $62,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HomeStreet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in HomeStreet by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HMST shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

