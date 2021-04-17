Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $250,282.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,056.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $286,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,396 shares of company stock worth $19,592,011 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.