Discovery Metals Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells C$112,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Discovery Metals Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,050,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,362,500.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 9th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Discovery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 30,000 shares of Discovery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00.

Discovery Metals stock opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 46.46 and a current ratio of 46.51. Discovery Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$677.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75.

Discovery Metals Company Profile

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100%-owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately of 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

